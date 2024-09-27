NetMedia Group’s Strong Recovery and Future Plans

Makheia Group SA (FR:ALNMG) has released an update.

Makheia Group SA, now known as NetMedia Group, has demonstrated a robust return to profitability in the first half of 2024 despite a 20% drop in turnover, with EBITDA nearly breaking even and a significant improvement in net results. The group’s recovery is attributed to a reduction in operating expenses and a successful restructuring, positioning it for profitable growth both in France and internationally. NetMedia Group also plans a capital increase to further strengthen its cash position.

