NetLinkz Ltd Announces Options Cessation

NetLinkz Ltd. (AU:NET) has released an update.

NetLinkz Limited has announced the cessation of 2.5 million options due to unmet conditions, effective from June 30, 2024. This development could potentially impact investors and traders tracking the company’s financial instruments. The options, initially set to expire on September 1, 2025, were terminated earlier because the prerequisite terms for their maintenance were not satisfied.

For further insights into AU:NET stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.