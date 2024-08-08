NetEase Files Quarterly Investment Holdings Report

Netease Inc (HK:9999) has released an update.

NetEase, Inc., a global player in the digital and online market, has filed its quarterly holdings report with the SEC, detailing its investment activities. As a major institutional investment manager, NetEase reported on its equity holdings exceeding US$100 million, in compliance with SEC regulations. The report, aimed at providing transparency to stakeholders, is a routine disclosure reflecting the company’s diverse investment portfolio.

