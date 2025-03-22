Netcapital Inc. Earnings Call: Challenges and New Opportunities

Netcapital Inc ((NCPL)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

In the latest earnings call, Netcapital Inc. presented a mixed picture, with the company facing significant challenges but also highlighting promising future prospects. The sentiment during the call was one of cautious optimism, as the company grappled with a sharp decline in revenue and increased losses. Nonetheless, the approval of Netcapital Securities as a broker-dealer and new client engagements were seen as potential drivers for future growth.

Broker-Dealer Subsidiary Approval

Netcapital Securities, Inc., a subsidiary of Netcapital Inc., has received approval from FINRA to operate as a broker-dealer. This strategic development enables the company to manage private placements of securities, support equity capital raising under Regulation A and Regulation D, and collaborate with other broker-dealers. This approval is a significant milestone for Netcapital, potentially opening new revenue streams and enhancing its market position.

Engagement with GenOn Neuroscience, Inc.

Netcapital Securities has been engaged by GenOn Neuroscience, Inc. to support a planned Regulation A offering. This engagement involves providing broker-dealer and administrative services, showcasing Netcapital’s expanding role in facilitating capital raising activities for emerging companies. This partnership is a testament to the company’s growing influence and capability in the financial services sector.

Significant Revenue Decrease

The earnings call revealed a substantial decrease in revenues for the third quarter of 2025, with figures dropping by approximately 85% to $152,682 compared to $1,042,793 in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily attributed to the absence of consulting service revenue for equity securities, highlighting a challenging period for the company.

Increased Operating and Net Losses

Netcapital reported an increase in operating losses for Q3 2025, amounting to $1,687,692, compared to $1,205,157 in Q3 2024. Additionally, the net loss rose to approximately $3,006,537 from $2.2 million in the prior year, which included a $1.3 million impairment charge. These figures underscore the financial difficulties the company is currently facing.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Despite the financial setbacks, Netcapital’s management remains cautiously optimistic about the future. The FINRA approval for Netcapital Securities to operate as a broker-dealer is seen as a strategic achievement that positions the company for potential growth. Furthermore, the engagement with GenOn Neuroscience, Inc. for upcoming Regulation A offerings reflects the company’s proactive approach to navigating the uncertain market environment.

In conclusion, while Netcapital Inc. faces significant financial challenges, the earnings call highlighted strategic developments that could pave the way for future growth. The approval of Netcapital Securities as a broker-dealer and new client engagements are promising steps forward. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how these developments unfold in the coming quarters.

