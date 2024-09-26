Netcall to Announce Full-Year Results and Analyst Presentation

Netcall (GB:NET) has released an update.

Netcall PLC, a leader in intelligent automation and customer engagement software, is set to report its audited results for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2024 on 9 October 2024. A presentation by CEO James Ormondroyd and CFO Richard Hughes will be held for analysts on the release day. The company, known for its Liberty software platform, serves a diverse client base including major corporates and two-thirds of NHS Acute Health Trusts.

