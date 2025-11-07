Net Lease Office Properties Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Net Lease Office Properties ( (NLOP) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 7, 2025, Net Lease Office Properties released unaudited supplemental financial information for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a net loss attributable to its operations, with a significant decrease in net income per diluted share. Despite the loss, the company declared a special cash distribution in August 2025, indicating a commitment to shareholder returns. The company’s financial position includes a total consolidated debt of $47,120,000 against gross assets of $647,333,000, reflecting a debt-to-gross assets ratio of 7.3%. This financial update provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s current financial health and its strategic focus on maintaining shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (NLOP) stock is a Buy with a $46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Net Lease Office Properties stock, see the NLOP Stock Forecast page.

More about Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on net-lease office properties. The company provides services related to leasing office spaces and is involved in managing a portfolio of properties across the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 104,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $436.7M

See more data about NLOP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue