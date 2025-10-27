Net Insight Unveils TN3100E for Enhanced GNSS Resilience

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Net Insight AB Class B ( ($SE:NETI.B) ).

Net Insight has launched the TN3100E, a new TimeNode in the Zyntai product family, designed to enhance GNSS resilience in challenging environments. This product supports multiband GNSS operations, including India’s IRNSS/NavIC, and offers advanced anti-jamming and anti-spoofing features, making it particularly relevant for critical networks in tough conditions and the large Indian market. The TN3100E’s commercial availability marks a significant step for Net Insight in strengthening its market position and offering robust solutions for existing and potential customers.

More about Net Insight AB Class B

Net Insight AB is a company that specializes in providing GNSS/GPS independent time synchronization solutions for TDD 5G networks. Their Precision TimeNet product offers high accuracy and performance, reducing CAPEX and OPEX for MSOs and accelerating 5G rollouts over existing IP/MPLS networks. With over 25 years of experience in the professional media industry, Net Insight has developed solutions like the Emmy®-winning Nimbra for media transport and synchronization, which they are now applying to future mobile networks to solve 5G TDD time synchronization independently of GNSS/GPS.

YTD Price Performance: -49.79%

Average Trading Volume: 664,098

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK1.26B

