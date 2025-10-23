Net Insight AB to Present Q3 2025 Interim Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Net Insight AB Class B ( ($SE:NETI.B) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Net Insight AB announced the release of its interim report for the third quarter of 2025, scheduled for November 6, 2025. The report will be presented in a live web conference by CEO Crister Fritzson and CFO Cecilia Höjgård Höök, offering stakeholders insights into the company’s performance. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to engage with the company’s leadership and understand its financial health and strategic direction.

Net Insight AB, listed on Nasdaq as NETI B, specializes in video transport and media cloud technology, serving content providers with solutions for live contribution, distribution, and remote production media workflows. With over 25 years of experience, the company is trusted by leading content owners, broadcasters, and service providers globally, offering its Emmy® Award-winning Nimbra technology. Net Insight also provides a GNSS/GPS-independent time synchronization solution for 5G networks, enhancing accuracy and reducing costs.

Average Trading Volume: 682,325

Current Market Cap: SEK1.26B

