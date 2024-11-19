Nestlé’s Strategic Plan for Growth and Transformation

Nestlé SA (NSRGF) has released an update.

Nestlé unveils an ambitious plan at its Capital Markets Day to drive growth by investing in advertising and marketing and achieving cost savings. The company will transform its waters and premium beverages segment into a standalone business, aiming for organic growth of over 4% and an operating profit margin above 17% in the medium term. Nestlé’s strategic moves are designed to enhance operational efficiency and market share, promising sustainable and profitable growth.

