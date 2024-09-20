NervGen Pharma Spotlights Spinal Injury Treatment

NervGen Pharma (TSE:NGEN) has released an update.

NervGen Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech firm focusing on nervous system repair, has announced that its Chief Medical Officer will present at the U2FP 19th Annual Science & Advocacy Symposium. The presentation will discuss the challenges of translating spinal cord injury treatments from animal models to human clinical trials. NervGen holds exclusive rights to NVG-291, a peptide showing promise in nervous system repair, and is conducting a Phase 1b/2a trial to assess its efficacy in spinal cord injury recovery.

