Nera Telecommunications Finalizes Subsidiary Wind-Up

Nera Telecommunications Ltd (SG:N01) has released an update.

Nera Telecommunications Ltd has successfully completed the voluntary winding up of its dormant subsidiary, Nera Networks Nigeria Limited, without any significant impact on its financials for the year ending December 31, 2024. This move comes as a follow-up to the initial announcement made in May 2024 and is not expected to affect the company’s net tangible assets or earnings per share.

