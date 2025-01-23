Nera Telecommunications Addresses Former Employee Corruption Charges

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Nera Telecommunications Ltd ( (SG:N01) ).

Nera Telecommunications Ltd has reported that former employee Mr. Chiang Chee Seng is facing corruption charges related to an alleged offence under Singapore’s Prevention of Corruption Act. The charges do not implicate the company or its subsidiaries, and the company emphasizes its commitment to ethical business practices and integrity.

More about Nera Telecommunications Ltd

Nera Telecommunications Ltd, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the telecommunications industry and is part of a group of subsidiaries. The company is focused on providing telecommunication solutions and services.

YTD Price Performance: -8.00%

Average Trading Volume: 315,585

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$33.29M

