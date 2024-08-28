Nepra Foods Targets Financial Statements Filing Amid MCTO

Nepra Foods (TSE:NPRA) has released an update.

Nepra Foods Inc. has announced that it is working to file its audited financial statements and accompanying documents by August 29, 2024, following a management cease trade order issued by the BCSC. The company reassures that there have been no material changes or failures to meet reporting guidelines since the default announcement and that trading by other shareholders remains unaffected.

