NEPI Rockcastle’s €500M Green Bond Oversubscribed

NEPI Rockcastle Plc (DE:0A3) has released an update.

NEPI Rockcastle has successfully issued a €500 million unsecured green bond, oversubscribed by over €3 billion, signaling strong market confidence. The 7-year bond, with a 4.25% fixed coupon, will finance green projects under the company’s updated 2023 Green Finance Framework. This move underscores NEPI Rockcastle’s commitment to sustainable growth and climate impact mitigation, with broad international institutional interest and future listings on Euronext Dublin.

For further insights into DE:0A3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.