NEPI Rockcastle Directors Opt for Scrip Dividend Shares

NEPI Rockcastle announces off-market scrip issue transactions by directors and their associates, electing to receive interim dividend shares. Directors, including George Aase, Antoine Dijkstra, and Andre van der Veer, along with several associates, partook in the transactions, receiving shares at a set price. These dealings highlight the ongoing investment by management and their close associates in the company’s equity.

