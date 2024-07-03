Neovacs SA Declines Further Support to Pharnext

Neovacs SA (FR:ALNEV) has released an update.

Neovacs SA, a French biotech firm engaged in R&D and investment, has opted not to extend financial support to Pharnext beyond the conciliation period ending July 15, 2024, despite previously investing over 23 million euros. The decision was made by the Board of Directors amid concerns over the potential impact on Neovacs’ finances. Shareholders are cautioned about possible significant share price decreases and dilution risks due to financing operations.

For further insights into FR:ALNEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.