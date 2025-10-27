NeoTerrex Unveils High-Grade Rare Earth Discovery in Québec

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc ( (TSE:NTX) ) has issued an update.

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. announced promising assay results from its Revolver Rare Earth Elements project in Québec, revealing a high-grade sample with 12.87% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). The discovery, which includes significant Neodymium and Dysprosium Oxide content, suggests a structurally controlled, syenite-hosted REE system. This positions the project as a potential new rare-earth district in Québec, strategically important as global supply chain concerns grow due to tightened export controls by China. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure and aligns with initiatives in North America and Europe to establish independent, ethically sourced rare-earth supply chains.

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements (REE). The company is primarily engaged in projects that aim to uncover and utilize high-grade rare earth deposits, with a market focus on supplying materials critical for high-strength permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and advanced defense technologies.

