NeOnc Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement for Acquisition

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( (NTHI) ) has shared an update.

On July 24, 2025, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. entered into a binding letter of intent with Dr. Ishwar Puri and Beth Levinson to acquire all equity interest in a to-be-formed Delaware LLC through a share exchange transaction. The LLC will acquire a patent from McMaster University for $500,000, funded by a promissory note from NeOnc, which will be forgiven upon the transaction’s closing. The transaction involves issuing shares of NeOnc common stock and appointing Dr. Puri to the company’s Board of Directors.

