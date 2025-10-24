Neometals Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Neometals Ltd ( (AU:NMT) ) has shared an update.

Neometals Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The company will provide both a physical meeting and a webinar option for shareholders to observe the proceedings, although voting will not be available via the webinar. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms by November 25, 2025. The AGM will cover financial reports, a remuneration report, and other resolutions, with opportunities for shareholders to engage with the company’s auditor.

More about Neometals Ltd

Neometals Ltd operates in the mining and materials industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of mineral and advanced materials projects. The company is known for its involvement in lithium, titanium, and vanadium projects, catering to the growing demand for battery and energy storage solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,353,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$48.54M

