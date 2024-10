Neogen ( (NEOG) ) has issued an update.

Douglas E. Jones, the COO of Neogen, plans to retire in early 2025, prompting the company to undergo a reorganization. Neogen is introducing a Chief Commercial Officer to lead global sales and marketing, while operational duties will shift to CFO David H. Naemura. Jones will assist in the transition and continue leading the commercial sector until his replacement is appointed.

See more data about NEOG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.