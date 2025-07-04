Neodecortech S.p.A. Acquires Additional Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Neodecortech SpA ( (IT:NDT) ).

Neodecortech S.p.A. announced the purchase of 3,919 of its own shares between June 30 and July 4, 2025, at a weighted average price of 2.9362 Euro per share, totaling 11,507.00 Euro. This transaction increases the company’s total holdings to 670,293 own shares, representing 4.714% of its share capital, potentially strengthening its market position and shareholder value.

Neodecortech S.p.A. is a leading European company specializing in the production of decorative surfaces for laminated panels and flooring, primarily serving the interior design sector. The company is listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment, which is organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Average Trading Volume: 8,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €40.66M

