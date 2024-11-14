Neo Performance Materials’ Strong Q3 and Expansion

Neo Performance Materials Inc (TSE:NEO) has released an update.

Neo Performance Materials reports a robust financial performance for Q3 2024, achieving a 23% and 30% year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA for its Magnequench and Rare Metals segments, respectively. The company is also nearing the completion of its European sintered magnet facility, having secured a major contract and credit facility to support its development.

For further insights into TSE:NEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.