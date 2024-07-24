Neo Performance Materials Announces Q2 2024 Earnings

Neo Performance Materials Inc (TSE:NEO) has released an update.

Neo Performance Materials Inc. is set to announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 9, 2024, before market open, followed by a teleconference to discuss the earnings. As a key player in developing materials for modern technology, Neo’s diverse product range includes magnetic powders, specialty chemicals, and rare metals, with operations spanning across multiple international manufacturing facilities.

For further insights into TSE:NEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.