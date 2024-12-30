Neo Energy Metals Commissions Valuation for Beisa Uranium and Gold Project

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Stranger Holdings ( (GB:NEO) ).

Neo Energy Metals plc has commissioned independent valuation reports for the Beisa Uranium and Gold Project in South Africa, which includes substantial uranium and gold resources. These reports, adhering to the SAMVAL Code, will reflect current market conditions and help evaluate the project’s strategic value, with findings expected in Q1 2025. This assessment comes amid rising uranium and gold prices and supports the company’s plans to resume mining operations, potentially enhancing its market position and shareholder value.

More about Stranger Holdings

Neo Energy Metals plc is a uranium developer and mining company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company has strengthened its uranium portfolio through acquisitions of the Beisa North, Beisa South Uranium and Gold Projects, and the Beatrix 4 mine and shaft complex in South Africa’s Witwatersrand Basin. The company holds significant uranium and gold resources, along with stakes in other projects such as the Henkries Uranium Project in South Africa.

YTD Price Performance: -11.76%

Average Trading Volume: 24,511,306

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.21M

