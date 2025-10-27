Nelson Resources Advances Yarri Gold Project with New Drilling Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Nelson Resources Ltd. ( (AU:NES) ) is now available.

Nelson Resources Limited has submitted a Program of Work to the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety for a significant drilling program at its Yarri Gold Project. The company has partnered with MEGA Resources, which will fully fund operations up to $10 million and manage project permitting. This initiative aims to inform future mine planning and production scheduling, potentially enhancing Nelson’s market position in gold exploration.

More about Nelson Resources Ltd.

Nelson Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. Its primary project is the Yarri Gold Project located near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, where it is engaged in high-impact drilling activities to evaluate high-priority target areas.

Average Trading Volume: 45,913,846

Current Market Cap: A$13.18M

