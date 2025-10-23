Nelnet Subsidiary Acquires Finastra’s Canadian Loan Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nelnet ( (NNI) ) has issued an update.

On October 23, 2025, Nelnet, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Nelnet Canada, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Finastra’s Canadian student loan servicing business for CAD $130 million. This acquisition, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, will enhance Nelnet’s presence in the Canadian market by leveraging Finastra’s established servicing solutions for 2.4 million borrowers. The move aligns with Nelnet’s strategy to expand its loan servicing capabilities and support its mission in the education sector, while maintaining independent operations in Canada.

The most recent analyst rating on (NNI) stock is a Buy with a $144.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nelnet stock, see the NNI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NNI is a Outperform.

Nelnet’s overall stock score reflects strong technical momentum and positive corporate events, which are offset by financial challenges such as high leverage and declining cash flow. The company’s fair valuation and recent gains from investments further support a positive outlook.

More about Nelnet

Nelnet is a diversified company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, with primary businesses in consumer lending, loan servicing, payments, and technology, focusing heavily on the education sector. The company employs over 6,700 associates and has a significant presence in the student loan servicing industry.

Average Trading Volume: 79,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.7B

