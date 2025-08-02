Nelcast Limited Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Nelcast Limited ( (IN:NELCAST) ) is now available.

Nelcast Limited has announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The results, published in major newspapers, show a total income from operations of approximately Rs. 33,599.70 lakhs, with a net profit of Rs. 1,250.49 lakhs after tax and exceptional items. This financial disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, reflecting its ongoing transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

More about Nelcast Limited

Nelcast Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing high-quality castings for the automotive and tractor industries. The company is known for its commitment to quality and innovation, serving a diverse market with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction.

Average Trading Volume: 24,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 13.59B INR

