Nekkar ASA Renews Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nekkar ASA ( (DE:0TT) ) has provided an announcement.

Nekkar ASA has announced the renewal of its share buy-back program, authorized by its Board of Directors, with a maximum purchase of 10,742,711 shares valued at NOK 100 million. The program, independently managed, aims to enhance corporate value and is set to conclude by May 30, 2026. During the 43rd week of 2025, Nekkar acquired 235,000 shares, increasing its holdings to 8,897,694 shares, representing 8.283% of the company’s total shares.

More about Nekkar ASA

Nekkar ASA is an industrial long-term owner of ocean-based technology companies, focusing on sustainable oceans, robotics, intelligent logistics, and digital solutions. With a 50-year industrial heritage from Syncrolift, Nekkar employs a buy-to-own strategy to build long-term value, supporting operating companies with a strong balance sheet and reinvesting strategically for profitability and sustainable growth.

YTD Price Performance: 22.39%

Average Trading Volume: 246,693

Current Market Cap: NOK1.32B

See more data about 0TT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue