Nekkar ASA Launches Strategic Share Buy-Back Program

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.
Nekkar ASA has renewed its share buy-back program, authorizing the purchase of up to 10.7 million shares with a maximum value of NOK 100 million. Managed by Pareto Securities, the program aims to bolster corporate strategies and already has seen the acquisition of over 4 million shares. This strategic move reflects Nekkar’s commitment to leveraging financial tools to strengthen its market position.
