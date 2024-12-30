Nekkar ASA Launches Strategic Share Buy-Back Program

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Nekkar ASA has renewed its share buy-back program, authorizing the purchase of up to 10.7 million shares with a maximum value of NOK 100 million. Managed by Pareto Securities, the program aims to bolster corporate strategies and already has seen the acquisition of over 4 million shares. This strategic move reflects Nekkar’s commitment to leveraging financial tools to strengthen its market position.

For further insights into DE:0TT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.