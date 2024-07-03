Nekkar ASA Expands with Globetech AS Acquisition

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA has strategically acquired a majority stake in the maritime digital services provider Globetech AS, enhancing its portfolio within ocean-based industries and promising strong commercial synergies. Globetech, known for its profitable growth and high EBITDA margin, aligns well with Nekkar’s digitization strategy and is poised to contribute to Nekkar’s recurring revenue streams. The deal, which is part of a two-stage transaction expected to close in Q3 2024, includes an initial 67% stake with payment in cash and Nekkar ASA shares.

