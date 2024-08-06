NEG Glass Elevates Motorola’s New Foldable Smartphone

Nippon Electric Glass Co (JP:5214) has released an update.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. has successfully integrated its Dinorex UTG™ ultra-thin, chemically strengthened glass into Motorola’s latest foldable smartphone, the motorola razr 50 series. This glass allows the razr 50 series to feature a more compact hinge design, facilitating smoother one-handed operation and reducing the visible crease when unfolded. NEG’s Dinorex UTG™ is noted for its flexibility, high surface smoothness, and impact resistance, marking a significant contribution to the advancement of foldable device displays.

