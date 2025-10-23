Needs Well Inc. Revises Financial Forecast Amid Project Delays and Increased Costs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Needs Well, Inc. ( (JP:3992) ).

Needs Well Inc. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, due to delays in public-sector projects and increased costs from salary hikes and a new shareholder benefit program. Despite these challenges, the company expects to maintain an ordinary profit margin above 10% and anticipates a year-on-year increase in operating and ordinary profit, excluding the shareholder program’s impact.

More about Needs Well, Inc.

Needs Well Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing IT solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its strategic investments in management personnel and shareholder benefit programs.

Average Trading Volume: 511,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen21.85B

