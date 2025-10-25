NDL Ventures Releases Un-Audited Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from NDL Ventures Ltd ( (IN:NDLVENTURE) ) is now available.

NDL Ventures Limited has published its un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, in The Free Press Journal and Navshakti newspapers. This announcement is in compliance with the SEBI regulations, and it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance over the specified period.

More about NDL Ventures Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 8,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 2.77B INR

