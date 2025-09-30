nDatalyze Corp. Advances in Sports Analytics and RTO Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

nDatalyze Corp ( (TSE:NDAT) ) has issued an update.

nDatalyze Corp. has announced progress in its Epitome Predictive Sports Performance Analytics Project, with testing and calibration of scoring formulas and data collection set to begin soon. The company is also progressing with its previously announced RTO, although trading remains halted pending the completion or abandonment of the RTO process.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NDAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NDAT is a Underperform.

nDatalyze Corp’s overall stock score reflects significant financial struggles with declining revenues and negative cash flows. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while valuation metrics are unattractive due to persistent losses. Although the company has a strong equity position, operational challenges and reliance on external financing remain concerns. The recent corporate events hold potential but are not enough to offset the current financial and market challenges.

More about nDatalyze Corp

nDatalyze Corp. operates in the sports analytics industry, focusing on predictive performance analytics. The company utilizes machine learning to develop scoring formulas and online questionnaires, targeting junior league sports teams for data collection.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$619.9K

