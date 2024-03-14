nDatalyze Corp Acquires Innovative Healthcare Firm

nDatalyze Corp (TSE:NDAT) has released an update.

nDatalyze Corp. has announced the strategic acquisition of Mindbalanced Inc., a company pioneering in mental healthcare through advanced AI and biometric data analysis for personalized treatment plans, including non-invasive TMS therapy. The deal has a performance-based structure with a maximum purchase price of CAD$3,750,000, payable through conditional share issuances, with additional private placement opportunities and milestone-based share allocations. The acquisition aims to bolster nDatalyze’s portfolio in mental health treatment solutions without increasing its debt.

