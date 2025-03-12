tiprankstipranks
Company Announcements

NCS Multistage Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

NCS Multistage Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

Ncs Multistage Holdings ( (NCSM) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ncs Multistage Holdings presented to its investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a prominent provider of engineered products and support services aimed at optimizing oil and natural gas well construction, completions, and field development strategies, primarily serving the energy sector. The company recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, showcasing significant improvements in revenue and profitability.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, NCS Multistage reported total revenues of $45 million, marking a 28% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. The company achieved a net income of $3.5 million and an earnings per diluted share of $1.32, reflecting a notable improvement from the prior year’s adjusted figures. For the full year, total revenues reached $162.6 million, a 14% increase from 2023, with a net income of $6.6 million, reversing the net loss experienced in the previous year.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include an adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter, a significant increase from $2.5 million in the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million for the full year, up from $11.9 million in 2023. The company’s gross margin improved to 40% for the year, with an adjusted gross margin of 41%. NCS Multistage also reported a strong cash position with $25.9 million in cash and $8.1 million in debt as of December 31, 2024.

Looking ahead, NCS Multistage anticipates stable or slightly increased activity levels in Canada, while expecting a modest decline in the U.S. market. The company is optimistic about potential growth in international markets, particularly in the North Sea, Middle East, and Argentina. Management remains focused on leveraging its strong market positions and innovative solutions to drive further growth and shareholder value in 2025.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
