NCC Group Implements Share Awards for Key Executives

NCC Group plc ( (GB:NCC) ) has provided an update.

NCC Group plc has announced that several key executives, including the Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief People Officer, and Group Chief Information Officer, have been granted awards under the company’s Restricted Share Plan. These awards, which involve ordinary shares of 1 pence each, are set to vest in two tranches in January 2027 and January 2028, contingent upon their continued service with the company. This move underlines NCC Group’s commitment to retaining top talent and aligning management incentives with long-term company performance.

More about NCC Group plc

NCC Group plc operates within the cybersecurity and risk mitigation industry, offering services that focus on protecting businesses from cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

YTD Price Performance: -7.84%

Average Trading Volume: 1,187,632

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £425.8M

