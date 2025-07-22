NCAB Group AB Reports Marginal Sales Decline Amid Strategic Moves

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from NCAB Group AB ( (SE:NCAB) ).

NCAB Group AB reported a marginal decrease in net sales for the first half of 2025, with a notable impact from exchange rates on its financial performance. Despite a slight increase in order intake, the company’s EBITA and profit after tax saw significant declines compared to the previous year. The company has taken strategic steps, including acquiring B&B Leiterplattenservice GmbH and refinancing its loans, to strengthen its market position and support future growth.

More about NCAB Group AB

NCAB Group AB operates in the electronics industry, specializing in the production and distribution of printed circuit boards (PCBs). The company focuses on providing high-quality PCBs to various sectors, including industrial, medical, and automotive markets.

Average Trading Volume: 235,822

Current Market Cap: SEK10.26B



