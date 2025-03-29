Nazara Technologies Completes Dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice

Nazara Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:NAZARA) ) has provided an announcement.

Nazara Technologies Limited has announced the completion of dispatching the Notice of Postal Ballot and E-voting Information to its shareholders, as published in the Financial Express and Loksatta newspapers. This move is part of the company’s compliance with the Securities Exchange Board of India’s regulations, ensuring transparency and shareholder engagement in its corporate governance processes.

Nazara Technologies Ltd. is a diversified gaming and sports media company with operations across India, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company is known for its offerings in interactive gaming, e-sports, and gamified early learning ecosystems.

