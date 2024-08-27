Navigator Global Triumphs with Strong FY24 Results

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (AU:NGI) has released an update.

Navigator Global Investments Ltd reports a robust financial performance for FY24, with assets under management increasing by 3% to USD 75 billion and a record Adjusted EBITDA surge of 85% to USD 90.5 million. The company also maintained its dividend, appointed a new CEO and CIO, and settled a significant liability from a prior acquisition, positioning itself for potential growth through future investments. Despite global economic volatility, the firm’s high-quality alternative asset managers have generated sustainable alpha, promising continued success in the coming fiscal year.

