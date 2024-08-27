Navigator Global Reinforces Robust Corporate Governance

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (AU:NGI) has released an update.

Navigator Global Investments Ltd has affirmed its commitment to sound corporate governance, as detailed in its latest statement, which outlines adherence to principles such as board responsibilities, director appointments, and diversity objectives. The company proudly announces full compliance with recommendations, including a minimum 30% gender diversity target for its board when listed in the S&P/ASX 300 Index. The full corporate governance report, including its diversity policy and progress towards set objectives, is accessible on the company’s website.

