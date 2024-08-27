Navigator Global Investments Reports Strong Growth

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (AU:NGI) has released an update.

Navigator Global Investments Ltd reported a robust financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2024, with a significant 49% increase in revenue and an 87% surge in profit attributable to members. The company’s earnings saw a dramatic rise, with EBITDA up 73% and adjusted EBITDA up 85%, primarily due to the full acquisition of a strategic investment portfolio early in the year. Despite these gains, net tangible assets per share saw a decrease, impacted by a substantial issuance of company shares.

