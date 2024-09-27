Navarre Minerals Seeks $6M Capital Boost

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited plans to raise up to $6 million by offering 60 million shares at $0.10 each, with a priority offer for existing shareholders and a public offer for the general public. The capital raised will be used for business expansion as outlined in their latest prospectus. Shareholders are to vote on this proposal at the annual general meeting scheduled for November 2024.

For further insights into AU:NML stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.