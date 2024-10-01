Navarre Minerals Limited Announces Virtual AGM

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 1, 2024, to be conducted virtually via a live webcast. Shareholders will not receive physical copies of meeting materials but can access them online on the company’s website or through the share registry’s voting site. Shareholders are encouraged to update their contact preferences online for electronic communications and to vote using the proxy forms provided.

