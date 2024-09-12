Navamedic Partners for Parkinson’s Management App

Navamedic ASA (DE:N1A) has released an update.

Navamedic ASA has announced a partnership with digital health provider Alex Therapeutics to launch a Parkinson’s treatment management app. The app, designed to support patients using Navamedic’s Flexilev®, offers personalized medication management and complements their dose dispenser OraFID®. Set for release in the Nordic countries with plans for global expansion, this initiative aims to improve the quality of life for those living with Parkinson’s disease.

