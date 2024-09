Nauticus Robotics Advances Aquanaut Mark 2 Deepwater Testing

The latest announcement is out from Nauticus Robotics ( (KITT) ).

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has commenced the second round of deepwater qualification testing for its advanced underwater vehicle, Aquanaut Mark 2, off the Louisiana coast, aiming to certify its operational capabilities for depths beyond 2000 meters. The testing focuses on essential functions such as surveying, leak detection, and close visual inspection of subsea structures, positioning Nauticus at the forefront of autonomous subsea robotics. Post-testing, the company expects to deploy Aquanaut Mark 2 in revenue-generating projects, while continuing the development of its innovative software and robotics technology to revolutionize subsea operations.

Learn more about KITT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.