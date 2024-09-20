NauticAWT Limited Reports August 2024 Financials

NauticAWT Ltd. (SG:42D) has released an update.

NauticAWT Limited has disclosed its asset valuation and cash utilization for August 2024, revealing a net liability position of S$1,946,000 due to total liabilities of S$3,433,000 surpassing total assets of S$1,487,000. The company’s cash and bank balances decreased to S$9,000 after accounting for receipts and payments within the month, including a cash grant from IRAS and various expenditures.

