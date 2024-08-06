NatWest Publishes 2024 Resolvability Assessment

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group plc has announced the release of its 2024 resolvability self-assessment report, a critical document that demonstrates the company’s preparedness for resolution as required by the Bank of England. The full report is now publicly accessible on the NatWest Group’s official website. This release underscores NatWest Group’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance in its ongoing operations.

