NatWest Group Shareholding Adjusted by HMT

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

The Commissioners of His Majesty’s Treasury (HMT) have adjusted their shareholding in NatWest Group plc, resulting in a new total of 15.999422% of voting rights following the sale of 76,490,120 ordinary shares. This change comes after the most recent update from HMT’s trading plan initiated in July 2021. These adjustments are detailed in the TR-1 notification form submitted to the issuer and the FCA.

For further insights into GB:NWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.