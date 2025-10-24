NatWest Group Releases Fourth Supplementary Prospectus for Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NatWest Group ( (NWG) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, NatWest Group plc announced the publication of a Fourth Supplementary Prospectus for its £40 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, initially established on December 6, 2024. This development, approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, signifies a strategic move to enhance NatWest’s financial instruments and market offerings, potentially impacting its stakeholders by providing more investment opportunities and reinforcing its position in the financial market.

The most recent analyst rating on (NWG) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NatWest Group stock, see the NWG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NWG is a Outperform.

NatWest Group’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, supported by positive earnings call insights. While technical indicators show some short-term uncertainty, the company’s strategic initiatives and robust financial health position it well for future growth.

More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major banking and financial services company based in the United Kingdom. It offers a wide range of services including personal and business banking, insurance, and wealth management. The company primarily focuses on the UK and Ireland markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,229,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.19B

